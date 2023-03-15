Attention German drivers: Here you pay 380 euros for a mobile phone while driving

Drivers who are caught using their mobile phone at the wheel in Germany pay a fine of 128.50 euros. In one of our neighboring countries, the amount is three times higher.

If you are about to go on holiday to the Netherlands or just cross the border for a short shopping trip, then the mobile phone should definitely be kept deep in your pocket – at least for everyone who is behind the wheel. Because our neighboring country has updated its catalog of fines and increased some penalties – for example for cell phone use.

For comparison: In Germany, the fine is at least 128.50 euros for drivers and 83.50 euros for cyclists. It increases if there was a hazard to third parties or something was damaged, and there is also an entry with a point in the traffic offender file in Flensburg.

Cell phone behind the wheel? These penalties apply in our neighboring countries Poland: 120 euros

Czech Republic: from 40 euros

Austria: from 50 euros

Switzerland: 100 euros

France: 135 euros

Belgium: from 110 euros

Netherlands: 380 euros

Luxembourg: 75 Euro

It is best to pay the fine on the spot

Many people quickly reach for their smartphones to take an apparently important call, quickly find a way on Google Maps or quickly respond to a WhatsApp message. If a road user is caught by the law enforcement officers, it is worth paying the fine on the spot in the Netherlands. Because the Dutch penalties are also prosecuted in Germany and then surcharges threaten.