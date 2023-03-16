US releases drone crash video

After the crash of an unmanned military drone over the Black Sea, the US military has released footage of the incident. It shows a Russian fighter jet dumping fuel as it approaches the US drone and then flying extremely close.

On a second approach, the Russian Su-27 jet dumped fuel again and then collided with the drone, the US Command for Europe said today. However, the collision cannot be seen in the video. According to US information, the camera failed for around a minute. The partly damaged propeller of the drone can be seen in the video.

Mutual allegations

According to US information, the MQ-9 drone collided with a Russian fighter jet in international airspace over the Black Sea on Tuesday. The US military said two Russian fighter jets had begun an intercept maneuver. One of the fighter jets damaged the propeller of the US drone.

The USA complained that the Russian pilots acted “unprofessionally”, “unsafely” and “recklessly”. The Russians had denied any responsibility for the crash and accused the Americans of provocation.