Laura Escanes remembers her first trip with lvaro de Luna: She was in glory

The unexpected breakup between Laura Escanes and Alvaro de Luna when everything indicated that the romance was going through its best moment continues to cause people to talk. Especially after The singer would release a controversial song under the title Suerte;) in which he inelegantly attacks the influencer. He even suggests that the Catalan woman could have been unfaithful during their relationship for just over a year.

I gave you my heart and you put it up for sale. Tired of your lies and what you invent (…) I wanted everything with you and you wanted to screw it up. You neglected ours and only took care of what is seenintones the Andalusian in his new hit that is being highly questioned on social networks by the most faithful followers of Risto Mejide’s ex. Meanwhile, you are looking for other kisses. I don’t want to be the one who hugs you this winter, he adds in the verses.

A musical story that the protagonist of the lyrics did not like at all. That is why Laura Escanes’ reaction on her Instagram profile was immediate. She says more about how you’re leaving than how you’re getting there (…) How calm I was. Always remember that what John says about Peter speaks more about John than about Peter.points out the young woman.

The influencer, who had chosen to live this love affair in the strictest privacy, was forced to come forward after her ex-boyfriend’s song. However, despite the controversy surrounding this breakup, Laura Escanes seems to have good memories of her first months of romance with the singer. Proof of this is his latest publication on Instagram.

Laura Escanes has shared with her more than two million followers a photograph that Álvaro de Luna took of her during their first trip as a couple to the Maldives. It is a full nude of the model that is causing a sensation on the Internet and about which the young woman writes a very revealing message. Just a year ago I was in glory, writes.

lvaro de Luna defends himself

lvaro de luna He has defended his topic in front of the Europa Press microphones during his last public appearance. The young man insists that his lyrics are based on his feelings. I think that in the end using the idea of ​​having done a Shakirazo… Well, I can understand it because it was like a super person…, he explains.

I believe that all of us who dedicate ourselves to writing songs talk about our feelings, how we feel, things we have experienced and sensations we have had, he continues. In the end, it is part of the art, the composition and what each person wants to represent and wants people to understand. I have done what I have been doing forever because I have written many songs for many people and many sensations, as well as many experiences, ditch.