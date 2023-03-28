Law 3 of 3 against violence advances in commissions of the Chamber of Deputies

The Constitutional Points Commission of the Chamber of Deputies endorsed the so-called “3 of 3 against violence” law, which seeks to suspend the rights to hold any public office of aggressors with a final sentence, as well as those debtors of alimony.

With 33 votes in favor, zero against and three abstentions, the Commission approved the project headed by deputies members of the Plural Group of Substantive Equality which amends articles 38 and 102 of the Political Constitution, regarding the suspension of rights to occupy any job, position or commission in the public service.

“Raise the measure “3 of 3 against violence” to constitutional rank, and establish it as a requirement to be registered as a candidate or candidate for popular election, or to be appointed to any job or commission in the public service; it would grant certainty to the victims of gender violence about the ineligibility of their aggressors, and it would represent a significant advance in the fight to eradicate violence against women”, the project states.

During the discussion, a modification presented by the deputy Blanca Alcalá Ruiz (PRI) to article 38 was also endorsed, to include a section VII, which clearly indicates the cases in which the rights of those who are in these conditions are suspended. .

Due to the foregoing, it was indicated that the suspension of the rights or prerogatives of citizens will be due to having a final sentence for the intentional commission of crimes against life and bodily integrity against the sexual freedom and safety, and normal psychosexual development; for family, equal or domestic violence and violation of privacy; for political violence against women based on gender in any of its modalities and types.

Also, for being declared as a delinquent food debtor. In the cases of this fraction, the person may not be registered as a candidate for any popularly elected position or be appointed to any job, position or commission in the public service.

The norm also establishes that those sentenced “for being fugitives from justice, from the time the arrest warrant is issued until the criminal action prescribes, cannot be flagged. On the final sentence imposing such suspension as a penalty”.

The deputy Aleida Alavez Ruiz (Morena) said that it is an initiative elaborated in a plural way, to make it clear that the State must put letters on violence against women and assume that it is a generalized problem and that no power is excluded; It is established that no aggressor accesses a function or public service and includes the delinquent food debtor.

Federal deputy Blanca Alcalá Ruiz (PRI) pointed out that the 3de3 initiative is a dissuasive measure so that those with a record as alimony debtors, harassers or aggressors for gender reasons cannot aspire to any public function or popularly elected position, and indicated that this project is called 3de3, because it addresses both the Executive, Legislative and Judicial Powers, and its application includes the federal government, states and municipalities.

From the PRD, the deputy Elizabeth Pérez Valdez expressed that the purpose is that no violent person gains access to public power, for which she called on the legislators to unanimously approve it in plenary. She applauded the work of the plural group and the collectives “so that the aggressors are not in the spaces of power and as servants.”

Deputy Joanna Alejandra Felipe Torres (PAN), via zoom, argued that civil society raised concerns on the matter “emphasizing that an aggressor in the private sphere is also an aggressor in the public sphere; limits must be set; she contemplates the perspective of the family by including food debtors and supports the rights of women ”.

From the digital platform, the deputy Lilia Aguilar Gil (PT) highlighted that the opinion is not only an advance for women, but for society, so that the aggressors, whether women or men, do not reach positions of representation, of the service public or make decisions.

This opinion was sent to the Board of Directors and is expected to be voted on Tuesday by the Plenary of San Lázaro.

kg