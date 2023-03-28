Chinese horoscope: what are the signs that will receive bad news this week?

Not everything is rosy in people’s lives. And when it comes to predictions, some experts have already anticipated that certain signs of the Chinese horoscope they will have to face unpleasant news in the remainder of the month.

Knowing the future from Eastern astrology can be a good incentive when what is expected is something positive. However, in these remaining days of March, three members of the Chinese horoscope They will have to prepare for some unexpected blows.

This week, the Tiger will experience firsthand the pain of betrayal.

One of the signs of Chinese horoscope that will have to endure hard problems is the Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010). As some experts announce, they will not get closer to their partner.

It will happen that the passion that characterizes this animal of the Chinese calendar should be on “stand by” due to a discussion. The fight will be focused on an important decision, which will generate an affective distance.

Those who are of the sign of the Tiger must learn to forgive.

The other one who will have to learn to cope with the difficulty is the Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)due to an unexpected revelation from his partner that will leave him restless.

The problem will lie in a phrase or in a secret that will come to light, which will lead to the generation of a climate of tension and discomfort. It will be of such magnitude that the future will be evaluated and they will be crucial days for the direction of the relationship.

In affective terms, the Monkey will not have a good week either.

an unforgivable mistake

The other sign of Chinese horoscope Who will experience days of great uncertainty and sorrow is the Serpent (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013). Due to the isolation and feeling of loneliness, she will not want to talk to anyone.

The Snake will not tolerate a lie from its partner.

The problem, as in the previous cases, will also have to do with your relationship. The most important values ​​of the link will be affected by an incorrect attitude of one of the two. For some it will be the beginning of the end.