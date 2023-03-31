Lead Horizon counters the lawsuit and wants 1.42 million euros

The fronts between the Viennese company Lead Horizon, which was and continues to be commercially successful with PCR self-tests for the corona virus and the “Alles gurgelt” test program, and the German CoviMedical GmbH, which has filed a lawsuit against Lead Horizon at the Vienna Commercial Court for reversal of a purchase agreement (amount in dispute: EUR 3.3 million) are hardened. Wiener GmbH countered with a “counterattack” and demanded 1.42 million euros from CoviMedical.

This amount – less a down payment made – is the outstanding purchase price for one million Vienna test kits ordered, which CoviMedical wanted to roll out at 200 locations in Germany. The company, based in Dillenburg (Hesse), now describes the test kits as unusable because the online solution offered does not make a reliable authentication process possible due to a non-functioning web app and the requirements for the CE certification of the product are not met.

Lead Horizon has already dismissed these allegations as “far-fetched”. On May 8, the parties to the dispute will meet at the Vienna Commercial Court for the first time, court spokeswoman Barbara Rath-Ruggenthaler announced at the APA request. In an extensive preparatory brief, the dismissal of the lawsuit, which is subject to a fee, is applied for and the payment of the full purchase price is insisted on.