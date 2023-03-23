Learn about the new changes that the WhatsApp app for Windows will have

WhatsApp is looking for new ways to meet the needs of its users and face the competition. While in messages it competes hard with Telegramwith Google and Zoom compete for video calls.

The Meta app has finally realized that it is missing out on a huge market by not allowing group video calls like google meet and Zoom. This will be forever changed from your desktop version of Windows.

For users who install the app from WhatsApp from the Microsoft store on computers windows they will be able to make video calls with 8 prisoners and normal calls with 32 people.

Will there be more changes for WhatsApp desktop?

WhatsApp desktop improves your video calls and message synchronization.



As also share the portal Xataka Mexico, WhatsApp desktop or desktop platform windows not only does it improve the option of video calls, it also includes new improvements to the message part.

Just as we told you recently in The Truth Newsyou can use the new improvements that arrive for the groups of WhatsApp in the Android version to manage the users who enter them.

On the other hand, it promises a better synchronization of messages in terms of its connection with the mobile app, so that it is also faster. In case you missed it, we show you how was the worldwide fall of WhatsApp Web in March 2023.

What happens with WhatsApp if I remove the chip from my cell phone?

WhatsApp will continue to work without SIM.



He WhatsApp of your cell phone does not need the SIM to be in the same device, as long as it has a Wi-Fi connection your account will continue to work on that smartphone.

