Leave ‘atypical’ day 9 murders in 24 hours

Chihuahua.– Nine people were murdered in a period of 24 hours in the state capital, being one of the most violent days in recent months, described as “atypical” by the Secretary of State Public Security (SSPE), Gilberto Loya Chávez, who assured that so far there are three people arrested for one of the events, and that most of the murders are related to the sale of drugs.

Of the nine people murdered, four are women, adding to the day that took place on March 15, when four other women were deprived of their lives: three of them by firearm projectiles and one by strangulation.

At the moment, there are 40 homicides that have been registered so far this month in this city, surpassing the figure of 37 registered in February and still below January, which closed with 41 murders.

The Secretary of Security affirmed that more than 75 percent of the murders that have been perpetrated are directly related to the sale and distribution of drugs, mainly ‘crystal’, a highly addictive substance and that due to its cost and high profits, the groups criminals dispute its sale.

He indicated that they are already working in coordination with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) to determine to which criminal groups those responsible for these murders belong, and if there is a relationship between the cases.

red figures

Month Homicides

March 40*

February 37

January 41

* Until the 27th

Source: FGE