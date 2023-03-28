Thief threatened witnesses in Dortmund’s Nordstadt with an ax

Dortmund.

That was close: A man (34) threatened witnesses with an ax in Dortmund’s Nordstadt – because they wanted to keep him from stealing.

The patrol car came at the right moment: in the north town has the Dortmund police arrested a man (34) on Sunday with a raised Axe threatened several people. They wanted to stop him from stealing, the police write in a statement.

At around 12:40 p.m., witnesses observed the man, one after the other two cars in the Blücherstrasse ransacked. Then he fled, they reported.

Police watch man threaten with ax

Die police went in search of the suspect – and found him shortly thereafter just around the corner at the green road: Officers saw the man open the door of a parked car and apparently wanted to search that car as well.

When some people ran towards him to stop the theft, the situation escalated. The police officers watched the man with a Axe swung and wanted to swing the gun in the direction of the witnesses. Luckily he noticed the approaching one patrol car and lowered the ax again.













Dortmund police forces man to the ground – arrest

The officials “spoke to the 34-year-old with a reprimand firearm and one distance electrostimulation device on the ground” writes the police. The man was tied up and temporarily arrested. During his search at the police station, suspected stolen goods on.





