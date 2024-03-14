LeBron James’ impressive numbers in the NBA

LeBron James has achieved another record in 2024, as he has become the first player in the NBA to overcome the 40,000 point barrier as a professional. This after participating in the league since 2003, where he managed to be part of the Cleveland Cavaliers Draft.

At 39 years old, he achieved a new score against the Denver Nuggets, so fans of this sport now place him as the next player with the most scores in the history of Basketball, a title currently held by Óscar Schmidt, from Brazil. Within this figure, the great James has repeated the same number of scores that he achieved during his first steps in Cleveland.

The road to 40,000 points

Throughout his life, King James has managed to add 21 seasons and 1,473 games under his belt, and scored 40 points or more in 75 of them. This is what has allowed him to reach the barrier of 40,000 points, a figure obtained during the Lakers’ 124-114 defeat at home against the Denver Nuggets, who hold the current NBA title.

In these instances he added 26 goals for the Lakers and became the first player to achieve this record, after having surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the best scorer with 38,387 points.

He only needed 9 goals to achieve it, something that will be easy for James, since he had played 1,200 games with a minimum scoring average of at least more than 10 points.

However, LeBron James stated that being the first basketball player to achieve a feat like this is something unique, since he knows the history of the best American league and the value it has for the world. But, he hated that it came with a loss for his team, especially against such a strong opponent, he went on to say.

At the moment, LeBron’s team is not in its best season, since they are located in 10th position in the Western Conference, which leaves them in the last place to qualify for the Play-In, a phase prior to the NBA Playoffs. They also have guards like the Minnesota Timberwolves, in the area closest to the Pacific, and the Oklahoma City Thunder, on the horizon.

An unstoppable player

LeBron James has become the youngest player to achieve different feats in the NBA, although what has triggered the most predictions in each NBA game is that he recently managed to score 30,000 and 40,000 points. The one from Akron, Ohio, needed 368 games to get 10,000 additional points to his numbers. This is the same number of games he played to get his first 10,000 points in the league.

But, the moment in which LeBron scored the same 10,000 points with the fewest points was between 10,001 and 20,000, in which he only needed 358 games. On the other hand, in 381 games he managed to go from 20,001 to 30,000 points.

So, King James has proven that his consistency in the sport is unwavering and that he is ready to continue surpassing other players’ records at 39 years old. This is an age in which many basketball players decide to abandon their careers, although for this player it seems to be his second youth.

LeBron James’ exploits in the NBA playoffs in 2023

Even though the Los Angeles Lakers lost against the Denver Nuggets during the Western Conference finals game, LeBron found a way to shine in the 2023 NBA playoffs, surpassing the predictions of the betting shops. Well, he managed to score 40 points, although they fell 113 to 111 against those led by Nikola Joki.

During this match, LeBron James scored 8,000 points in NBA Playoff games, surpassing the same record he obtained a few years ago, with the exception of Michael Jordan. In the games played by the King he played for teams like the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Likewise, during the 2023 postseason, the famous Lakers player, considering the Play-In, obtained an average of 24.9 goals, 6.4 assists and 9.8 rebounds. In addition, he led the Californian team to the penultimate stage of the competition, finishing seventh in their conference.

We must not forget that King James has achieved better numbers during the qualifying round, as he scored 28.9 points, 6.8 assists and 8.3 boards. He is also a player who has led the table for most points scored in the most important league in the world, the NBA.

