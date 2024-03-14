Leoni Torres thanks messages and wishes for a speedy recovery: “I’m almost ready”

Leoni Torres He went through social networks a few hours ago to send a message of gratitude to all those who had cared about him, and had wished him a speedy recovery after having undergone a hair transplant.

“I’m almost ready,” he said in his words, which he took the opportunity to announce that his first show after the procedure would be next March 22 in Orlando and also referred to the comments of those who considered that he looked better with his hair. so short, because it rejuvenated him.

“At least now I have both options, I can grow long hair or short hair. Which one do you prefer?” he added in the video that closed by reiterating his gratitude.

A few days ago the beloved Cuban singer said that he had had a hair graft.

“It wasn’t easy to get here but I had to do it,” he said, saying that he suffered from androgenic alopecia.

This Thursday he left a hilarious video where he joked with the idea that he didn’t use filters.