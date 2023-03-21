Let the sounds carry you through the night

Karin Amann and Sophie Sigel invite you to a nocturnal sound journey.

Dornbirn. “All night gong” is the motto next Saturday, March 25th at Annagasse 5 in Dornbirn. Sound expert Karin Amann and Sophie Sigel invite visitors to a very special concert. Together with their guests they would like to experience the sound spectrum of the gong and discover other natural sound instruments.

With flute, voice, overtone singing, singing bowls, sound sticks and crystal sound sphere, the audience is gently and attentively accompanied through the night. “Sound vibration has a regenerative, harmonizing, energizing and rejuvenating effect, also and above all in sleep or half-sleep mode. Here our body-mind system can slide into deep peace and balance, protected,” explains Amann. The cosmetics specialist has also been working in the field of sound treatment for years and regularly invites people to concerts with various guest performers. “A nightly sound bath as music medicine touches our core and we can access our inner wisdom and answers that lie beyond our mind. The silence after the sound serves as a deep strengthening element to take the experience with you and integrate it into everyday life,” Amann continues.