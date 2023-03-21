Fully developed fire in a barn in the municipality of Flen

The barn is a building of approximately 120 square meters, according to the rescue service.

– This is a fully developed fire where the roof of the barn has burned off. We will let the building burn down in a controlled manner, says the officer on duty at the rescue service.

According to the rescue service, neither people nor animals were injured in the fire.

There is a risk of spread

In close proximity to the barn, about 20 meters away according to the emergency services, there is a residential building. The emergency services are currently working hard to prevent the fire from spreading further.

– We assess that there is a risk of spread, that is what we are now trying to control, says the officer on duty at the rescue service.