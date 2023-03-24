“Let’s Dance” secrets about Anna Ermakova: If Boris’ name falls, RTL pays a fine

Von: Tanja May U. Ozlem Evans

She is one of the absolute surprises and favorites of the current season of the dance show. But not everything about the performance of model Anna Ermakova (22) is left to chance …

“Every Friday you come up with these wonderful ideas,” praised “Let’s Dance” juror Gonzalez (55) last week, Becker’s daughter and her dance partner Valentin Lusin (35) when they danced the first Paso Doble of the season.

full throttle! Anna Ermakova and her dance partner Valentin Lusin are among the absolute favorites of the current season Photo: picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress

And one thing is for sure: Anna will definitely score again this week – with the jury and the viewers.

A victory? Not that unrealistic at all. Because: According to BILD information, Anna is always in first place in the voting!

“Let’s Dance” secrets about Anna Ermakova

► Anna’s mother actually wanted to dance

According to BILD information, it was initially Angela Ermakova (55) who wanted to get involved as a candidate in “Let’s Dance”. The broadcaster, on the other hand, allegedly had a great desire to sign Anna and played poker for the clever celebrity daughter. As it turns out, that was the right decision.

One heart and one soul: Angela and Anna Ermakova Foto: picture alliance / Geisler-Fotop

Anna’s mother still supports her daughter and will also be in the TV studio this Friday (March 24) to cheer her on. In the past few days, the two celebrated their birthdays.

Mama Angela to BILD: “Anna’s birthday is on the 22nd and mine on the 23rd, so today. We always try to celebrate our birthdays together and so far we’ve managed to do it every year. Obviously this year Anna couldn’t come to London because she’s on the show – so I came to Cologne because I miss and love her and it’s important for us to celebrate our birthdays together.”

► Spectator favorite Anna

Not only the jury, but also the viewers have a say when it comes to who gets ahead in “Let’s Dance”. BILD knows: Anna is always first in the voting and definitely has potential to win. Internally, too, everyone is aware that Anna is the favorite this year.

Anna is well received by the jury AND the viewers, and is always ahead in the voting Photo: picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress

► Discipline comes first

Anna Ermakova takes her job on Let’s Dance very seriously. The secret of her success: the discipline that she owes above all to her mother Angela’s upbringing.

Photo: picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress

Anna has made it a habit not to eat anything five hours before the show so that she can perform her dances better. The TV studio catering in her dressing room? Doesn’t get touched by her! At least not until their performances are over.

► Dad’s name must not be mentioned

that her father Tennis legend Boris Becker (55), who looks confusingly similar, gets to see viewers in the TV studio and in front of the TV screens every week.

Anna Ermakova is Boris Becker’s illegitimate child

BUT: According to BILD information, the name Boris Becker must not be mentioned when she is on the „Let’s Dance“-The stage is set. It’s in Anna Ermakova’s contract. If that happens, then the broadcaster RTL even has to pay a fine.

An RTL spokeswoman for BILD: “We generally do not comment on contractual matters.”

Constantly mentioning Boris’ name isn’t really necessary either. Because at the latest with her performance on “Let’s Dance”, Anna has proven that she no longer has to be in her father’s shadow. She just danced her way out of it…