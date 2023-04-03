Leverkusen: Arthur passes the medical check

The Brazilian Arthur’s move to Bayer Leverkusen is apparently sealed. According to information from ‘Sport1’, the 20-year-old right-back has passed the obligatory medical check for the transfer from America-MG to the Bundesliga club in his home country. The talented defender has a contract until 2028.

Continue below the ad

According to reports, a transfer fee of seven million euros will flow. In addition, a resale clause is to be integrated, which will involve the Brazilian first division club in a potential future transfer. According to the report, the door could now be open for Jeremy Frimpong or Timothy Fosu-Mensah to leave.

reading tip

Transfer preferred: Aránguiz leaves Bayer immediately