Libertarian militants threatened to shoot at a local Left in La Plata

Libertarian militants threatened to shoot with firearms against one of the premises that the Socialist Left has in La Plata. The event was filmed and spread through social media.

In the images you can see how the militants put on their hoods so as not to be identified and stood on the sidewalk of the premises. At that moment, one of them took up the gun and pretended to shoot at the people inside. “The people who were in the premises never found out about such a serious act of violence and cowardice”manifested from the Left and Workers Front (FIT-Unidad).

As reported, throughout the entire video those involved never took off their hoods and presented themselves as a group of “ultra right” of the City of Buenos Aires, followers of the national deputy Javier Miley.

In another fragment, the militants showed some moments of the meeting they had with Jose Dermanwho was arrested for celebrating the attack against Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and has an extensive list of complaints for harassment and exhibitionism in the city, although in 2017 a judge of the Family Law of La Plata declared him inimputable.

As can be seen, the meeting was held at the Kyle Rittenhouse Cultural Center, located at 5 between 64 and 65, where a group of people who are identified as having a “neo-Nazi” tendency, for “spreading negationist ideas, hatred and racism and being behind various attacks and vandalizations”.

In this framework, the leftist parties that make up the FIT called on the rest of the political, student, and human rights organizations to “repudiate this serious threat against the local from La Plata.” “We call for the broadest unity to confront neo-fascism in all fields”they remarked.