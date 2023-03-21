Lionel Scaloni: “I want to thank the players again for having won the title”

The coach of the Argentine National Team, Lionel Scaloni, answered Doble Amarilla’s question about the absence of Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gómez and assured that “they will do everything possible so that he can stay for one or two days”, but that it does not “depend” on they.

“It’s a pity not to have him. The Papu deserves to be. His club, in his good judgment, did not let him come. We will do everything possible so that he can stay for one or two days, but it does not depend on us, ”he replied.

Scaloni and the controversy over the best Selection in history

“The De Paul thing was a simple comment, I think it’s silly to discuss which is the best National Team in history. We’re used to debating things that don’t make sense. If you ask me, I’ll take all three.”

On Messi’s continuity and the chances that he will reach the 2026 World Cup

“Leo is fine, he’s here to play, to keep coming and until he says otherwise we’ll keep going. When he changes his position I’ll try to convince him.”

In turn, he also referred to the situation of Alejandro Garnacho: “He was called up but due to injury it cannot be. Hopefully he will be in the next call-up and that he can put on the Argentina shirt later.”