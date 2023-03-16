List of top doctors: Now doctors from Dortmund are there

Dortmund.

Once a year, the magazine “Stern” publishes a Germany-wide list of doctors’ recommendations. Nine doctors from the clinic are there.

What does it take to be a good doctor? “Education, experience or knowledge? There isn’t just one factor,” writes Stern magazine. Together with the Munich research company Munich Inquire Media (MINQ), it has now once again compiled its Germany-wide list of top doctors 108 subject areas was released to help patients find the right specialist. Among the recommendations: nine doctors from the Dortmund Clinic.

Top doctors: 3696 specialists identified

From the round 370,000 doctors, who treat patients in Germany, the authors have identified 3696 physicians as specialists in their field. Because some are represented several times, there are 4427 recommendations, as stated in an accompanying article on the subject.

Prof. Dr. Lüring and Prof. Dr. Truss mentioned twice

With The Dortmund Clinic proudly announces well, to have nine recommended specialists from eleven fields in its ranks:





dr Thorsten Böker (retina surgery)

dr Martin Fähndrich (invasive gastroscopy)

Prof. Dr. dr Stefan Hassfeld (Implantology)

prof. Dr. Christian Lüring (Hüftchirourgie/Knieendoprothetik)

dr Bernhard Schaaf (Infectious Diseases)

Prof. Dr. Maximilian Schmeding (liver specialist)

dr Jens-Peter Stahl (accident surgery)

dr Sven Kevin Tschöke (spinal surgery)

Prof. Dr. Michael Truss (Urological Tumors/Benign Prostate Syndrome)

“Prof. Dr. Christian Lüring (Director of the Clinic for Orthopedics) and Prof. Dr. Michael Truss (Director of the Clinic for Urology) can be particularly pleased because they have each been honored in two categories,” says the Dortmund Clinic .

This is how the authors did it

According to Stern, any doctor who works in a practice or in a hospital can be included in the list of doctors. According to the authors, the reputation of the doctors is determined in personal, confidential interviews with other doctors with a high level of expertise. The talks would also be conducted according to uniform guidelines and documented in a database. The patient’s perspective is also taken into account, “e.g. by surveying self-help groups and patient associations”.

