Miami is ready to host the Caribbean Series

From this Thursday, February 1st until Friday the 9th, the city of the sun hosts the Caribbean Series. This will be the third time that the city of the sun hosts this regional tournament, but the first time in 33 years and also for the first time it will be played in a Major League stadium. The champions of the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Panama, Curacao and Nicaragua will seek glory in Miami.

Sinner slammed his forehand all the way down the parallel line and collapsed back onto the surface, taking a few moments to absorb that he had just overturned a two-set deficit to win his first Grand Slam title. The 22-year-old Italian managed to go from defense to attack in his first final of one of the four major events to beat Daniil Medvedev. Sinner also emerged as the first Italian to win an Australian Open and is the youngest champion since Djokovic captured his first Grand Slam title in 2008.

F1: Lando Norris stays at McClaren longer

McLaren driver Lando Norris signed a multi-year contract extension with his Formula 1 team on Friday. The 24-year-old British driver’s current contract ended in 2025. The new agreement ensures that the exciting duo will be maintained with his teammate Oscar Piastri for several more seasons. McLaren did not announce how long the new deal is for.

NBA: The Heat in crisis

The New York Knicks, who achieved their sixth victory by crushing the Miami Heat 125-109 on Saturday, who for their part suffered their sixth consecutive setback. Miami continues in the middle of a terrible streak that has it looking very different from the team that reached the NBA Finals in the previous contest. The organization’s top brass has said in the past that this could be the last opportunity for this core of players to claim a title with the currency.

NFL: The Chiefs will defend the title in another Super Bowl against the 49ers

Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 on Sunday and will play their fourth Super Bowl in the last five years against the San Francisco 49ers, who achieved a spectacular comeback against the Detroit Lions. The final of the American Football League (NFL) on February 11 in Las Vegas will thus be a repeat of the one that the Chiefs won in 2020 against the 49ers, who will once again fight for their first title in three decades.