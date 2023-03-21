Little Jesus makes us dance with his new song “Solo” and a concert is coming up at the National Auditorium

The schedule of musical releases continues to get interesting and in the Mexican music scene, interesting surprises are also coming, huh. Now it’s up to Little Jesus to open a new stage in his career with a new record release and to spread the word, they bring us a pretty funny song called “Solo”.

Little Jesus. Photo: via official Facebook of the band.

Little Jesus releases his new song “Solo” for you to dance non-stop

It had been a while since the band showed us some new music. As you will remember, it was in 2021 when they released some songs like “I Don’t Like Nobody” with Jesse Baez, “He left” with Ximena Sariñana and Elsa Y Elmar (cover by Laura Pausini), or “Good morning, afternoon now”.

Almost two years since those singles, so it was time to see them back, and so it does Little Jesus with this new song “Solo”, which brings a very catchy vibe that will surely make you dance. the role brings a dance-techno vibe there, quite 90s, complemented by soft electric guitar arrangements and even acoustic touches that give it a different touch.

The release of Little Jesus with the song “Solo” does not come just like that, as an isolated single. The band announces with this song the launch of his new album that would be released next May. For now, listen to the new song here.

Little Jesus will be presented at the National Auditorium soon

Little Jesus brought us the song “Solo”, a new album is coming and there is still more… Now that it was Vive Latino 2023, the announcements were made of the next concerts that will be for the rest of the year and the capital band will have theirs at the National Auditorium.

The date of the Little Jesus show at the ‘Colossus of Reform’ is scheduled for August 12, there so that they can put it aside in their calendar (here we leave the concert schedule, by the way). Well, they already have the data, now, we just have to wait for the day. Excited or what’s up?

