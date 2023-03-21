LIVE – Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia: Vladimir Putin invited to visit Beijing “this year”

Beijing will continue to make Russian-Chinese relations “a priority”
This Tuesday, Xi Jinping made relations between China and Russia his “priority”, considering that the two countries were “neighboring great powers” and “strategic partners”, on the second day of his visit to Moscow.
“Premier Li Qiang will continue to prioritize the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Russia,” the Chinese president said during a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, according to comments reported by news agencies. Russians.
Xi invites Putin to visit China ‘this year’
During the second day of Xi Jinping’s state visit to Moscow, he said he had invited Vladimir Putin to visit China this year, a sign of the ties that unite these two countries in full tension with the West.
“Yesterday I invited President Putin to come to China this year, when he can,” he said in an interview with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, according to comments reported by news agencies. Russians.
A symbolically strong moment. Four years after his last visit to Russia, the Chinese leader newly re-elected visited Vladimir Putin, assuring that Moscow and Beijing had “many tasks and many common goals.”
He again praised “the close relations” between Moscow and Beijing.
“We are partners in comprehensive strategic cooperation. It is this status that determines that there must be close relations between our countries,” he said at the start of this informal meeting, according to a translation of his remarks. live on Russian television.
