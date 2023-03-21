ISH 2023: LG unveils its innovative and energy-efficient HVAC solutions

World leader in the field of household appliances, LG company continues to strengthen its position in the European heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) market, thanks to its innovative and energy-efficient solutions.

At the International Sanitation, Heating and Air Conditioning (ISH) 2023, LG highlighted the new Therma V air-source heat pump using low-GWP refrigerant and the energy-efficient Multi V within one of the largest European exhibitions for heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

LG presents its HVAC solutions at ISH 2023

LG Electronics (LG) presents its latest heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions at the International Exhibition for Sanitation, Heating and Air Conditioning (ISH) 2023, which is held in Frankfurt, Germany, from March 13 to 17 in course. Exhibited at the Residential Solution and Commercial Solution booths, LG’s industry-leading home and business solutions deliver the strong performance and energy efficiency that European customers demand.

Due to tightening environmental regulations and the shortage of natural gas, the European HVAC market has seen growing interest in heat pump air conditioning systems that can reduce carbon emissions and fuel dependency. fossils.

In 2019, the European Union (EU) announced its policy « European Green Deal »aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Last year, she also declared the plan « REPowerEU » which aims to expand the use of renewable energy by 2030 and reduce energy consumption and dependence on fossil fuels.

Reflecting current market trends, and a commitment to energy efficiency, LG HVAC products at ISH 2023 demonstrate the quality and value that have made the company one of the biggest players in the industry.

Thus, visitors to the Residential Solution stand can explore various solutions designed for private residences, including air source heat pumps (ASHP) using low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants, advanced ventilation systems with Energy Recovery (ERV), LG’s Reliable Water Heater, as well as the Energy Storage System (ESS). But also, the building energy control solution (BECON) for intelligent energy management.

The new Therma V™ R290 Monobloc wows at ISH 2023

Making its global debut at ISH 2023, the whole new Therma V™ R290 Monobloc is intended for residential applications. The impressive ASHP uses R290 refrigerant, which has a GWP of three – well below the GWP of refrigerants commonly used in heating solutions. The Therma V R290 Monobloc also provides reliable indoor heating to keep homes comfortably warm throughout the colder months of the year.

LG’s Therma V series of high-efficiency heat pump air conditioning systems are gaining popularity in the European market. Delivering a differentiated customer experience based on advanced technologies and convenient energy-saving features, LG’s remarkable ASHPs have seen sales increase by more than 120% in the past year. In the majority of European countries where the company’s HVAC operations are present, including France and Germany, LG heat pump sales more than doubled in 2022.

As ASHP solutions, LG Therma V products use outdoor air to generate energy for cooling and heating, resulting in significant gains in operational efficiency. LG Therma V uses 75% thermal energy from the air and 25% electricity, helping households reduce their reliance on fossil fuels.

ISH 2023: what else is new from LG?

Another energy-efficient LG solution in the spotlight at ISH 2023, the Multi V™ i system with Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) can be found at the company’s business solutions booth. Equipped with LG’s highly advanced AI engine, the Multi V i improves energy savings by up to 24.7% through AI Smart Care, which uses spatial and situational learning to adjust cooling and heating power.

The solution also leverages LG’s AI Indoor Space Care to help maintain an even interior temperature, automatically turning indoor units on in a given area when occupants are detected, and turning them off again when occupants have left. .

“From the new Therma V R290 Monobloc to the Multi V i, our latest HVAC solutions demonstrate our commitment to promoting a more energy-efficient lifestyle”, said James Lee, Head of Air Solution Business Unit at LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “LG will continue to develop smart, energy-efficient solutions and strive to move closer to carbon neutrality. »

Thus, visitors to LG’s stand at ISH 2023 (E69, 12.1 Hall, Messe Frankfurt) can experience LG’s comprehensive portfolio of industry-leading HVAC solutions.

About LG Electronics’ Air Solution Business Unit

LG air conditioning provides optimized solutions for all industries and climates with a wide range of state-of-the-art systems that bring exceptional heating, ventilation and air conditioning performance to buildings around the world.

With its unparalleled expertise and industry knowledge, LG directly addresses the needs of businesses seeking digitized and environmentally friendly HVAC solutions. Indeed, LG is the partner your business is looking for! The company is ready to integrate its cutting-edge technology into your daily operations, supporting you and your business every step of the way. For more information, please visit the website: www.LG.com.