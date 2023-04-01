Lyrikwerkstatt im BORG Egg

EGG/ andelsbuch The new temporary exhibition along the Maria-Erika-Lyrikweg will open on Thursday, April 13 at 5:30 p.m. in the BORG Egg with a reading.
The poems, which were screen-printed by hand on felt, have now been hanging between twigs and branches in the 200-metre-long forest path between Egg/Junkerau and Andelsbuch/Meisten for a year.
“It is a real pleasure to design the current exhibition with poems by young people from our region,” says Doris Franz, owner of the forest and curator of the exhibition. The interdisciplinary school project was carried out by the BORG teachers Christine Felder-Lang (German) and Maria Meusburger-Bereuter (artistic branch). The poetry workshop was led by the writer Antonie Schneider. The book of poems with drawings can be purchased on the occasion of the opening at BORG. BRA