Lyrikwerkstatt im BORG Egg

EGG/ andelsbuch The new temporary exhibition along the Maria-Erika-Lyrikweg will open on Thursday, April 13 at 5:30 p.m. in the BORG Egg with a reading.

The poems, which were screen-printed by hand on felt, have now been hanging between twigs and branches in the 200-metre-long forest path between Egg/Junkerau and Andelsbuch/Meisten for a year.