Macron and von der Leyen meet Xi in China

French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet with China’s head of state and party leader Xi Jinping in Beijing tomorrow.

Both want to discuss separately and also in a three-way format, with the focus on the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and economic relations. Macron is on a three-day state visit to China. He will be accompanied by a 60-strong, top-class French business delegation. France wants to do better business with China again.

In a keynote speech on the relationship with China last week, the President of the European Commission advocated rebalancing relations.

She said the EU needs to become more independent and reduce economic risks. However, it is not in Europe’s interest to turn away from China. As for the war in Ukraine, Paris is banking on China’s proximity to Russia to help end the conflict.