The neurologist: “Will not screen healthy people with new Alzheimer’s test”

Within the next two years, the new technology can be launched in Swedish healthcare, something that the professor believes will change the diagnosis process drastically.

– In primary care today, you don’t have the right tools. It is perhaps only half of those who search for symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease who receive a diagnosis, or receive an incorrect diagnosis, says Oskar Hansson, senior physician in neurology at Skåne University Hospital and professor at Lund University.

He emphasizes the importance of being able to detect the disease at an early stage.

– Even at the beginning of the disease, when the sufferer is aware of what is happening, it is extremely important that you know how to plan your life, says Hansson.

For example, people of working age can convey to their workplaces what efforts are required for them to be able to continue working.

Not for everyone

But everyone will not be able to test themselves for Alzheimer’s when the method is introduced. Hansson explains that it will only be recommended when one has difficulties with memory or other cognitive functions.

– This should not be used to screen healthy individuals to see if they have Alzheimer’s changes in the brain and may develop problems in 10-15 years. It may be relevant in the future when we have highly effective drugs that can stop the disease, but we are not there today. Now it will cause more anxiety and worry, and we can’t do much about it, he says.

New brake drugs

– The diagnostics will soon become even more important when we get access to new brake drugs, which are probably most effective at the beginning of the course of the disease, says Oskar Hansson.

It has recently been shown that the new drugs can make the course of the disease about 30 percent slower, according to the professor.

Hear more from Oskar Hansson about the new diagnostic process in the clip above.