Malena Gracia, expelled from Arvalo’s wake: I think I don’t deserve this

The unexpected death of the comedian Paco Arvalo during the afternoon of this January 3 has left a great string of reactions among colleagues and followers. However, not everyone close to him has been able to say goodbye to him, since Malena Gracia, who was his partner for a few months in 2021, has been expelled from the wake.

Shortly after entering with two friends to pay tribute to the one who had also been her partner in several professional projects, Gracia left the funeral home on Avenida de los Naranjos in Valencia with tears in her eyes. Something very bad happened and I’m not going to tell it, but it was horrible. I’m leaving super bad and super upset and I don’t want to talk. I didn’t expect it, I don’t think I deserve this.

Apparently, as the commentators of We’ll seeArvalo’s family would have prevented him from entering and asked him to leave. Malena and they didn’t end too well. What’s more, I think that Malena told certain intimacies and he responded to what Malena saidwas not very lucky and the family reprimanded the comedian for not sharing what he had said.

Before going to the funeral home, Malena Gracia had said goodbye to her ex-partner on her Instagram account. Honey, I’m going to miss you. You left me a big void. Today we mourn you, all of us who love you. Despite our differences in this last stage, I always loved you and will love you.he wrote.

This was their relationship

The romantic relationship between the two was very fleeting and occurred in the most recent period. The romance began in January 2021, although the friendship between the two had been forging years ago as a result of their profession. Arvalo had gone through many difficult moments in his life, as he had faced the death of his wife and two of his children. Nine months later the end of their courtship was known.