Man dies after being shot while walking after Dolphin game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A man was fatally shot Sunday night after the Miami Dolphins hosted the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, authorities confirmed.

According to Miami Gardens police, the shooting occurred around 11:55 p.m. in the 19400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue.

Miami Gardens Police units arrived to the area and found Miami-Dade Police officers assigned to Dolphins game detail already on the scene, administering chest compressions to the victim.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

According to authorities, the victim and a group of his friends were walking in traffic after the game when they got into a verbal argument with the subject.

Police said the subject got out of his vehicle and fired several shots, hitting the victim.

The subject then fled the scene in an unknown direction, authorities said.

According to a source with knowledge of the investigation, the victim is from Canada.

Other details were not immediately known.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Miami Gardens Police Department or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

