Marisa Paredes: All women have been raped at some point

Marisa Paredes has become one of the protagonists of recent days following her latest statement in reference to the confession she made a few days ago Cayetana Guillén-Cuervorevealing that She was a victim of sexual abuse when she was only six years old..

Now, the veteran actress, in conversation, has decided to come clean, as she has collected Weekensuring that she has also suffered abuse: All women have been raped at some point. Sometimes with knowledge and other times without knowledge, but come on, with force and violence it is much worse..

A few words that come after the confession of his professional colleague in the documentary Mapa a Pandataria: I was sexually assaulted very badly when I was six years old.. That was a field, my parents didn’t let me go out to that field; One Saturday morning when they were not at home, that rape occurred when they were six years old. He had never spoken of this again in his life. I remember very clearly; From that age, it is what I remember best. I have the shot, not a reverse shot of him, the group and what happened, he added.

A series of statements from which even his brother, Fernando Guilln-Cuervo, has also spoken. The actor, director and screenwriter did not give more details about that, but he did appear very close to his sister, giving her all possible support, and claiming that telling it has been a very brave act: You have to leave it for the context in which you wanted to tell it.