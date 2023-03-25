Marriage off with Reese Witherspoon

tz stars

Split

Reese Witherspoon arrives at the world premiere of “Your Place Or Mine” in Los Angeles. © Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

The US actress announced this shortly before her twelfth wedding anniversary on Instagram.

Los Angeles – Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon (47) and her husband Jim Toth have announced their divorce after almost twelve years of marriage. In view of the “many wonderful years together”, the decision was difficult for them, the Oscar winner said on Instagram on Friday. Even after the breakup, she and Jim remained connected with “heartfelt love, kindness and mutual respect” and through their son, Tennessee.

The couple met at a party in January 2010 – immediately after Witherspoon broke off the two-year relationship with her colleague Jake Gyllenhaal (“Brokeback Mountain”). The actress was previously married to Ryan Phillippe. While this marriage ended in divorce after seven years together, the relationship with talent agent Toth lasted much longer: the two announced their separation shortly before their twelfth wedding anniversary.

Witherspoon has been in front of the camera since he was a teenager. She became known worldwide as an aspiring blonde in the comedy Legally Blonde!. In 2006, she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance as singer June Carter Cash in Walk the Line. dpa