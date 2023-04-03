Media Markt: Gaming notebooks with Nvidia RTX 3060 at the best price



The 15-inch Acer Nitro 5 is not only offered at a greatly reduced price at Media Markt, they even donate a cashback of 150 euros. It comes with a fast AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, 144 Hz display and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060.





If you don’t want to do without PC games when you’re on the go, you should definitely take a closer look at the Acer Nitro 5. The price drops in the online shop to just 1299 euros and due to the current cashback, the bottom line is just 1149 euros. The bonus is only valid until April 28, 2023.



Acer Nitro 5 (RTX 3060)

Now for 1299 euros at Media Markt





to offer



Featuring gaming adrenaline from Nvidia and AMD

At the heart of the popular Acer Nitro 5 is the GeForce RTX 3060 with 6 GB of GDDR6 memory and a variety of Nvidia technologies. The second-generation ray tracing feature accommodates even more realistic graphics and lighting in games, which also benefit from AI-accelerated performance thanks to Nvidia DLSS. Functions such as Nvidia Reflex reduce the latency at the same time and with a matt 144 Hz display including an IPS panel you are also up to date.

The Acer Nitro notebooks with Nvidia GeForce RTX and AMD Ryzen

With the help of these Nvidia advantages, a notebook graphics card that is actually in the middle class of gaming becomes a real powerhouse that can also display current games smoothly in medium to high detail levels at 1920 x 1080 pixels. These include titles like Sons of the Forest, Atomic Heart, Hogwarts Legacy, FIFA 23, F1 22, Elden Ring and the still popular Cyberpunk 2077. And since power consumption can be kept in check, the Acer Nitro 5 extends your gaming sessions even away from the socket.

In addition, the Acer Nitro 5 not only performs at a high level graphically, the system performance is also impressive. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, there is an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor with eight cores and a clock speed of up to 4.4 GHz, 16 GB of working memory (RAM) and a 512 GB M.2 SSD slumbering under the hood. Furthermore, Gigabit LAN, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 along with USB 3.2, HDMI and Co. are on board.

Finally, the Acer Nitro 15 remains compact with a 15.6-inch format and a height of only 24 millimeters, and with a weight of only 2.3 kilograms it is light enough to carry in a backpack. In a sleek design with RGB lighting, of course.

Find out more details about the Acer Nitro 5 in Media Markt’s online shop and get the gaming laptop at a bargain price including cashback of 150 euros.



Acer Nitro 5 (RTX 3060)

Now for 1299 euros at Media Markt





to offer

