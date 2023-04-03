Gamereactor Live: Vi kollar in The Last Worker

Last week, developers Wolf & Wood and Oiffy launched the immersive adventure game The Last Worker, a title that explores how a lone worker struggles against automation at his job at the world’s largest retail company, a decision that involves difficult choices. Of course, it’s a story that’s meant to reflect the society we’re moving towards, and we thought we’d jump into this particular adventure in today’s GR Live to see how good and relevant it feels.

Starting at the usual time of 4pm, our very own host Rebeca will play through the opening hour of The Last Worker on the GR Live website. Feel free to pop by to see what’s going on, and also check out The Last Worker launch trailer below for a little taste of what’s to come.