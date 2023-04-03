This month, a Nintendo classic finally comes to Switch!

Nintendo is making Switch fans happy this month with the return of a popular classic for the current Nintendo console – after the Japanese company had players waiting for a particularly long time and the Release postponed several times. But now the time has finally come and a further postponement is almost impossible. Thus, Nintendo fans can look forward to the look forward to an early release, the two extremely well-rated classic games in a fresh guise on the switches brings!

Nintendo classics are coming to the Switch

The time has already come on Friday, April 21, 2023, i.e. in around two and a half weeks, because then it will be released Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp for the Nintendo Switch!

The Bundle includes two classics from Nintendo’s long-running Wars series, namely the two games from the Game Boy Advance. These are Advance Wars from 2001 on the one hand and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising from 2003 on the other.















Source: Nintendo







Hugely popular Nintendo classics

The original two Nintendo games are particularly popular with Metacritic impressive average ratings of 92 and 89, a maximum of 100 points is possible.

The series originated an impressive 35 years ago with Famicom Wars for Nintendo’s first home console, the NES, which bears the Famicom name in Nintendo’s home country of Japan.

Nintendo classics with new Switch features

For the Switch reissue, Nintendo has the two parts of the Game Boy Advance completely revised and the games one contemporary graphics and an online multiplayer lost. A paid membership to Nintendo Switch is required for online gaming (buy now €325.00 ) needed online.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp also offers one local multiplayer mode on one or more local Switch consoles, no subscription to Nintendo Switch Online is required.

Also popular with PC games readers No April Fools! Samsung OLED TV 65 inch with €1,200 discount + Nintendo Switch OLED as a free gift You can save more than €1,500 (!) at Media Markt with the super bundle of the top-rated Samsung television and Nintendo game console. Out for game fair: The E3 became final cancelled The formerly most important event of the games industry will not take place this year, these are the reasons.

Switch release delayed multiple times

The new edition of the Nintendo classic appears both for digital purchase and download in the eShop of the Nintendo Switch and in the classic way on cartridges. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp for the Switch costs around 60 euros in both cases. The remake bundle was originally supposed to be released in December 2021, after a Postponed to spring 2022 followed another indefinitely. In the February Direct 2023, Nintendo then announced the final release for the Switch for April 21, 2023 at.