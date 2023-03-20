Medical Association: The death toll in Turkey may be twice as high

Turkish media have reported in the last week that the number of victims in Turkey alone has risen to 48,448 people. But in an interview with Ekot, Şebnem Korur Fincancı, president of Turkey’s National Medical Association, says the real figure could be twice as high.

– Destroyed houses still haven’t been searched, so we don’t know if there are bodies inside, she says.

The Turkish government cannot answer how many are missing, but work is underway to identify the deceased. According to the government’s latest reporting, 1,600 bodies are still unidentified, of those found.

