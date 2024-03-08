Eduardo Antonio He congratulated all the women on their day this March 8 and did so by remembering who was the inspiration for one of his songs, Mexican actress Silvia Pinal.

“Silvia Pinal is the inspiration for my song ‘Mujer’ I wrote it to her thanks to my diva from Mexico,” El Divo wrote in a video in which he is seen sharing with the artist, one of the greats of cinema in the Aztec country.

At 92 years of age, Silvia Pinal is considered a pioneer of musical comedy theater and television in Mexico.

The Cuban singer accompanied the video of precisely this song that he released several years ago and for which he made an audiovisual in 2023 “dedicated to all women and mothers.”

To celebrate International Women’s Day Eduardo Antonio also has prepared a special concert tonight at El Gallegazo.

Accompanying himself with his guitar and singing, El Divo invited all his followers to this show, especially those women who love him the most and applaud him.