Mexico defeats Nicaragua in eliminated duel

MIAMI.- A home run by Aaron Altherr at the start of the game led to the 5-2 victory of Mexico (Naranjeros de Hermosillo) against Nicaragua (Gigantes de Rivas), in a match in which both teams no longer had options to advance to the next phase of the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series.

The outfielder’s connection was found with Roberto Valenzuela in circulation, which allowed Miguel Barrera to work comfortably from the beginning of the match until the fifth inning. He pitched three hits and one run over five innings, in which he walked one and struck out two.

The Mexican offense supported Barrera with three more lines in the third episode and they were enough to keep Nicaragua without winning in the competition.

The good work of the Aztecs was completed by three relievers who only allowed two hits in four innings.

Mexico completes its participation in the tournament with a 2-4 record and it has been eight years since no Aztec team has been able to win the crown, since the Venados de Mazatlán did so in Santo Domingo 2016.