When talking to family in Cuba from abroad, according to Kristoff Kriollo

With the humor and occurrences that characterize him, Kristoff Kriollo has staged on their social networks cWhat is a video call with family in Cuba like? from abroad.

The experience of the Cuban influencer was not foreign to many Internet users who on more than one occasion have found themselves in similar situations due to the terrible internet connection in Cuba.

The first thing according to Kristoff Kriollo is that the image is constantly lost, your family members’ sentences are interrupted all the time and it is impossible to clearly understand what they say, you almost have to become fortune tellers to understand the stories they tell.

The second thing is that the family often without realizing these problems wants to continue doing their daily activities while they are on the video call.

The problems of the island cannot be missing from a conversation with family in Cubaand from Kristoff’s video it is normal that they talk to you about the astronomical price of bananas, the refrigerator that is completely empty and the lack of food.