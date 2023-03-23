Mexico-US: interests kill rhetoric

The growing violence of the rhetoric of President López Obrador, a reaction to critical US diagnoses of the Mexican reality, at times seems to take the bilateral relationship on an undesired collision course.

But the White House, the Washington establishment and the National Palace understand that the bilateral relationship, with its ups and downs, is as lucrative as a marriage of convenience in which, despite shouting and hating, no one thinks of an onerous divorce.

Every day it is clearer that, despite the rhetoric with which Mexico faces criticism from Democrats and Republicans, at the end of the day it does not matter to the Americans, as long as their interests are respected.

Edomex: Morena does not win casting a lot

Of course, the ruling party will never recognize that the frequency of meetings in the National Palace between Mario Delgado, the national leader of Morena, and Horacio Duarte, coordinator of the campaign in the State of Mexico, is an indication of concern about the progress of the election for the governorship.

They improvise polls, they invent versions of divisionism in the campaign of the alliancist Alejandra del Moral, but the perception is that there is dangerous disorder in the campaign of the morenista professor Delfina Gómez.

It is so much that the ruling party only seems to adhere to the slogan of “winning by throwing lots at your opponents”, and they forget that elections can only be won with an orderly and disciplined campaign.

Against crises, informality, the response

Little by little the Nation is recovering from the slowdown resulting from five waves of Covid and the economy shows dynamism due to the generation of jobs due to the activity of more and more medium-sized and small companies every day.

Just as informality made it possible to alleviate the economic damage caused by the waves of Covid, it has fostered great dynamism in GDP growth, since historically all crises have been absorbed in Mexican society by the size of the informal economy.

Only the Inegi figures can give an idea of ​​the dimension of informality. The Inegi says that in Mexico there are 6.5 million businesses, of which 4.8 million operate informally. And don’t leave anyone with whom you have other data.

swirling notes

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told Joaquín López Dóriga, on Radio Fórmula, that he represents continuity and that “he would never betray Morena”… Senator Xóchitl Gálvez endures the pressures of dilettantes on a firm footing and, by confirming that she wants to be an alliance candidate for the CDMX Government Headquarters, he invited Movimiento Ciudadano to join his candidacy… Irrational fight between the PRI members in the Senate. It only remains to paraphrase Manlio Fabio Beltrones: “the dead man does not help”… José Noriel Portillo, the murderer of two Jesuit priests and a guide in Cerocahui, Chihuahua, was killed in Choix, Sinaloa, his death does not do justice and does not change the situation , since organized crime maintains control of the routes and insecurity in that area of ​​the Tarahumara… The Frenchman Casimir Delavigne left this wise reflection: “Only the man of integrity is capable of confessing his faults and recognizing his mistakes”…