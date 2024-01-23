Mexico warns about illegal trafficking of US Army weapons

MEXICO CITY- Mexican authorities reported this Monday that in the last security meeting with representatives of USA the Mexican delegates warned of the illegal trafficking of weapons exclusive to the Armed forces Americans into the country’s territory across the border.

According to the Foreign Minister, Alicia Bárcena, the representatives of both countries agreed in their last meeting last Friday to begin a “very urgent” investigation into the presence of weapons. military American in Mexican territory.

Within the framework of that meeting, the governments of Mexico and the United States reached a dozen agreements that were revealed this Monday. Specifically, these are issues related to migration and policies on the subject, as well as the fight against human trafficking and smuggling.

In this sense, Bárcena stressed that one of the conclusions after the meeting is that the immigration issue is an issue that goes beyond the United States and Mexico, but rather concerns other nations in the region. For this reason, both parties have agreed to call a future meeting in Guatemala to coordinate joint actions.

Likewise, the US committed to sanction transportation companies, both air and land, that transport migrants. Mexico announced that, given the possibility of these companies being sanctioned, it will offer to exchange relevant information and not act unilaterally in any case.

The delegations of both countries held a meeting at the end of December in which they agreed to meet for a new meeting, last Friday. Washington and Mexico City hold meetings at this level to address possible measures to guarantee security and control migratory flows.

Source: With information from Europa Press