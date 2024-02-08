Miami, among the 10 best cities to enjoy American football

MIAMI.- A passion and commitment that goes far beyond a game, the football It has become a sacred tradition in USA . However, some cities They offer better experiences for those who want to enjoy this sport.

A report from the personal finance website, WalletHub compared more than 240 American cities with at least one professional college football team on 21 key indicators, ranging from the number of professional American football teams and capacity of their stadiums, to the commitment of the fans.

According to this analysis, Pittsburghin Pennsylvania, is the best city for American football lovers, with a rating of 62.22 points, in which 100 represents the best conditions for fans of this sport.

With the Super Bowl LVIII around the corner, this report gives first place to the “steel city” due, mainly, to the presence of Pittsburgh Steelerswhich has won six National Football League (NFL) championships.

“Football fans in the city can watch games at Acrisure Stadium, which has a large capacity of more than 68,000 seats and is also home to the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) team, the Pittsburgh Panthers,” says the analyst from WalletHubCassandra Happe.

He also adds that the Pittsburgh Steelers have the “most committed fans” of the country, in terms of social networks, likes and followers per capita. Additionally, it has the “most loyal” fans, when it comes to ticket revenue, social media engagement, and the home team’s ability to exceed its payroll investments.

“Pittsburgh doesn’t have a very stellar performance when it comes to NCAA football, but the dominance of its NFL team secures it the number one spot,” he notes.

What position does Miami occupy?

American football was one of the most watched sporting events of last year. There are many people who passionately follow each game, measure their statistics and applaud their teams in the stadium.

In Miami, residents also vehemently live the country’s favorite sport, which is why it is positioned as the seventh city for American football fans, with a score of 45.16. The “magic city” occupies the fourth place in number of victories in college football championshipsand fifth in average NFL ticket prices and game attendance.

The Florida city also ranks tenth in the level of performance in the NFL, eleventh in stadium capacity in the national league and number of victories in American football championships, and fifteenth in fan participation. the games of this sport.

“Football fans are intensely loyal to their favorite teams, especially when a team comes from their hometown,” highlights the WalletHub analyst.

The top 10 of the best cities to enjoy the NFL are completed by:

Dallas, Texas.

Green Bay, not Wisconsin.

Los Angeles, in California.

Boston, en Massachusetts.

New York, in New York.

New Orleans, Louisiana.

San Francisco, in California.

Kansas City, Missouri.

“Deciding the best soccer cities ultimately comes down to a combination of how successful the cities’ teams are, how easy it is for spectators to enjoy the games, and how dedicated the local fan base is,” he emphasizes. Happe.

Source: With information from WalletHub