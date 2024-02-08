Caribbean Series in Miami breaks attendance record

Miami responds once again to an international Baseball event. The 257,966 tickets sold to enter LoanDepot Park, without semi-finals, consolation game for third place and the grand final being played, are the largest amount – and with room to increase – that has been recorded in the history of the tournament.

With two days of competition left, the mark set in Caracas 2023 was broken, when 247,317 tickets were sold, according to Baseball Reference.

The last edition had the particularity of being played between eight teams and two stadiums, having one more match per day than in Miami. The games were played at the Simón Bolívar Monumental Stadium and the La Guaira Forum.

“It’s been spectacular. The energy. The fans coming to the stadium, the juices on the field. It really has been a spectacular few days and let’s wait to see what the rest of the week brings,” said Caroline O’Connor, president of commercial operations of the Miami Marlins about the first days of the competition in the city of the sun.

Last year the Miami public, as well as the tourists who take advantage of these events, also responded at the World Baseball Classic.

When does the Caribbean Series return to Miami?

After the success of these first days, it is very likely that in the coming years it will be staged again in Miami, because there was an option to repeat the Caribbean Series before 2030.

“At some point in the future we would love to organize a tournament again. I think it’s already been announced that it won’t be until 2028. So I think that would be the first opportunity. But yes, we would love to organize it again, and we have expressed that to you to the Confederacy,” O’Connor said.

The next edition is scheduled to be played in Mexicali (Mexico), the 2026 one in Puerto Rico and the Marlins are not looking for that because it is the year of the World Baseball Classic and they want to repeat as the venue.

In 2027, the Caribbean tournament is scheduled to return to Aztec lands, so in four years the Latin flavor could return to Miami.

Record for a game

The 66th edition of the Caribbean Series set a record for tickets sold with 35,972 in the match between the Dominican Republic (Tigres del Licey) and Puerto Rico (Criollos de Caguas).

Tickets sold for the last game this Saturday They exceed the 35,961 tickets sold last year for Venezuela’s first game (Leones del Caracas) against Panama (Federales de Chiriquí) at the Monumental Stadium.

Will it be surpassed in Miami itself in the final?