Russia: Fire in Putin’s Defense Ministry – curious assumption

While Putin was meeting with Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko, a fire broke out in his defense ministry.Image: Pool Sputnik Kremlin / Pavel Byrkin

International

Plumes of smoke rise in the Moscow evening sky. They come from the heart of Russia’s war of aggression: Sergei Shoigu’s Ministry of Defense.

According to initial findings, the fire broke out on the third floor of the former Alexandrovsk Military Academy. A defect in an electrical cable was given as the cause of the fire, the Russian state agency TASS reported, citing a representative of the rescue services. No people were injured in the incident.

The fire probably broke out during Putin’s talks with his Belarusian friend Alexander Lukaschenko led. On Twitter many users have theories other than a technical defect.

Die “Bild” the Russian news agency Interfax quotes:

“Around 7.30 p.m. (local time, ed.) employees on duty in one of the administration buildings of the Ministry of Defense in Moscow discovered smoke on the premises. The fire brigade came to the scene of the fire immediately.”

Interfax refers to the Russian Defense Ministry. “There was thick smoke and high temperatures on the burning floor,” theExpress” a firefighter. It’s not the first time a fire has broken out at a Department of Defense facility.

Nevertheless, a Twitter user suspects that it is not a technical defect. He speculates that the military students might have set the fire themselves to save theirs Opinion to express Putin’s “stupid” war.

Not the first burning military facility in Russia

Another user estimates that there will probably be more fires. But instead of warning against Western “acts of terrorism”, Putin should realize that the West is not to blame, but rather its genocide against the Ukrainians.

Another user asks whether it is currently difficult for Russians to take out fire insurance. Fires in Russian military facilities had already increased in the spring of last year. A final clarification of these fires did not exist at the time.

For example, a fire broke out at a Russian munitions factory in Perm in the Urals, killing at least three People died. There were also fires in a coal-fired power plant on the island of Sakhalin and at a military airport in Ussuriysk. All of these facilities are several thousand kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

The ZDF had embarked on a search for clues, but was also unable to draw any final conclusions. The answer probably lies somewhere between “false flag” attacks – i.e. Russia’s own sabotage in order to prevent the attack on the Ukraine to justify – protest actions and defections.

(With material from the dpa)