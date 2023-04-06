Moscow; nuclear deployment in Belarus responds to NATO enlargement

Moscow, March 6. The intention to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus is a response to NATO enlargement, the Kremlin announced today.

“The Alliance is expanding in the direction of the Russian border, it is not Russia that is moving closer to NATO,” Russian Presidency spokesman Dmitri Peskov said, responding to a question about Russian plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

For this reason, he added, Russia takes measures to guarantee their security.

This Wednesday Peskov already promised that Moscow would take measures to rebalance its security system after Finland’s accession to NATO.

However, he added that Russia’s response will not necessarily be immediate, since it is a process that requires “certain time.”

According to the Kremlin, the expansion of the Atlantic Alliance threatens the security and interests of Russia.

For his part, the President of Belarus, Alexandr Lukashenko, did not rule out in his recent speech before Parliament asking Russia to deploy strategic nuclear weapons.

According to Lukashenko, “scoundrels” abroad “should understand this” and not try to destabilize the situation.

“We will stop at nothing to defend our countries and our peoples,” he added, referring to Moscow and Minsk.