Miami, among the best 50 cities in the world, according to report

MIAMI.- Magazine Time Out announced its annual ranking of the 50 best cities in the world based primarily on surveys of local residents whose purpose is to investigate through consultation why it is great to live in that town.

The study is based on the answers given by locals about food, drinks, recreation offers, lively and fun places, museums, music and theaters. Also green areas and community environment.

All of this, among other aspects, is considered in the annual survey in which residents of cities around the world are asked what it is like to live, work and have fun in their cities, the magazine explains when talking about its method for preparing the list.

Time Outin collaboration with the research company The Power of Insight, surveyed thousands of residents about “the quality and affordability of their city’s cuisine, culture, and nightlife.” They were also consulted about their well-being on the site, their social relationships there and if they find it beautiful, in short “what makes us great.” Additionally, all respondents were asked what other city they would like to live in. New York came in first place on the list.

Miami appears in 23rd place where respondents mainly highlighted the 35-mile stretch of beach and the 24/7 nightlife.

According to the study, in recent decades, Miami has evolved from a tourist city to a full-fledged metropolis, offering all the things that other major global cities offer: fantastic restaurants and bars, stadiums and sporting events, an arts scene and enviable culture.

Among the accolades are the arrival of world-renowned chefs to the area where people can taste cuisine from anywhere in the world. Local chefs are also raising the bar.

Miami’s legendary party scenes got an excellent reference. The city scored the second highest for nightlife, with a 94% approval rating, the magazine revealed

Below is the global TOP 5

NY, takes first place: “The city that never sleeps” stands out for its spirit. “This vibrant metropolis is always adapting, always innovating and always pushing boundaries. She is never asleep. She is totally awake,” says the magazine, which in turn highlights her exhibitions in the city’s galleries and museums, such as MoMA, the Whitney and the American Museum of Natural History.

Cape Town (South Africa): "With Table Mountain, full of well-marked trails, in the heart of a peninsula lined with magnificent beaches, it is not difficult to fall in love with the natural beauty of Cape Town," says Time Out. It also highlights the importance of the city in knowing the turbulent history of the country, involved in a system of racial segregation.

Berlin: The magazine acknowledges that the German capital is not famous for its friendliness, but highlights that its citizens are "the soul" of the metropolis who have done everything possible to eliminate the reputation that it is a closed society. Berlin is much more than its clubs, its galleries and its reputation as the European capital of cool. It is a safe place to find like-minded people because of its diverse culture.

London: "Londoners make London great" is the main slogan used by its people. "Nowhere else in the world can one rub shoulders with a group of people so diverse and at the same time so strangely homogeneous," the publication states. The British capital stands out for its offer of free museums, its "huge parks" and its "legendary" pubs.

Madrid: Time Out paints the Spanish capital as "a welcoming and lively city that stands out for its exciting (daily) nightlife, spectacular food, internationally renowned chefs and vibrant culture." He maintains that the essence of the city "is found in its neighborhoods, where longtime neighbors and century-old stores coexist with new art galleries and specialized cafes."

List of other cities in the USA

Chicago (14). After holding first place in NY, Chicago is in second position, in the top 50 in the world at number 14. Chicago has what it needs. The unofficial capital of the Midwest offers all the amenities you’d expect from a world-class city (vibrant nightlife and plenty of culture, for starters). No matter the season, it’s full of interesting things to do, from a festive market in winter to lively street festivals every weekend during summer. And the food and drink scene is second to none, with Michelin-starred dining destinations. Los Angeles (17) No city is all sunshine and rainbows, but Los Angeles actually comes close, at least in a literal meteorological sense. After years of drought, the welcome wet weather has revitalized the already stunning nature havens across the city with seasonal snowy peaks and colorful carpets of flowers. And of course, the Los Angeles food scene continues to impress with incredible pastas and seafood, says the magazine. San Francisco (37). Comments about the “lively” city, it continues to be one of the best tourist destinations on the planet according to those consulted. A financial district full of offices and a calm atmosphere stands out in the responses. San Francisco offers all the elements needed for the perfect vacation: an unbeatable food scene, great year-round weather, abundant natural beauty, beautiful neighborhoods to stroll, trendy hotels, and, of course, world-class wine. New Orleans (40) .New Orleans is rightly a top destination for its major annual events like Mardi Gras and Jazz Fest, but the party never stops in this city of celebration. Each season brings a new series of festivals, while the city’s iconic food scene can of course be enjoyed any time of year. There’s everything from centuries-old institutions to famous clubs and upscale bars. The city itself is a museum, with historic buildings and unique architecture. Philadelphia (41) Exploring Philadelphia is a little like examining a cultural archaeological dig. There are magical restaurants like Friday Saturday Sunday. One of the smartest examples of urban redevelopment is the Navy Yard, a waterfront community in the shadow of rusting warships with dozens of acres of public parks and walking trails, the pride of its residents. Boston (43) SIf you’re looking for charming, iconic, and sometimes dominant neighborhoods, you’ve come to the right place. Between strolling the historic Freedom Trail, exploring the Museum of Fine Arts, and eating in the North End, the list of things to do in Boston is endless. Boston in 2024 remains a center of innovation and tradition, making it a must-visit destination for those looking for a city that can do both this year, concluded the magazine.

Of the Latin American cities, Mexico City (6), Sao Paulo (16), Lima (25) and Buenos Aires (32) appear.

Source: Revista Timeout./Potentia-insight.co/ Diario las Américas