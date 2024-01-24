Mega Millions grand prize totals 285 million dollars

MIAMI_ Nobody matched the six numbers of the national lottery Mega Millions and the jackpot now totals more than 285 million dollars.

The winning numbers in the drawing on Tuesday, January 23 were: 21, 18, 58, 69, 70 and the Mega Ball 20.

Keep in mind that the biggest prize is the 30-year payment option, but if you opt for a one-time cash payment you could be down around 25%, in addition to paying taxes to the federal government.

The next draw will be on Friday, January 26.

Created in 2002, Mega Millions combines a network of lotteries in 44 states, including Florida, as well as Washington DC and the Virgin Islands.

According to the rules, you must choose five numbers from 1 to 70 and an additional one from 1 to 25. If you do not want the additional number, you would win less if you match the five numbers you selected.

The amount to pay for each play is two dollars.

The difficulty of guessing the six numbers is one in 302.6 million. And if you choose five numbers, then it is one in 12.6 million.

