Miami prepares to celebrate the arrival of the new year in Bayfront Park

MIAMI. – The end of the year is approaching and the center of Miami hosts one of the best popular New Year’s Eve parties in the country, with Willy Chirino, Albita, Amaury Gutirrez, Aymee Nuviola, Carlos Oliva, Jacob Forever, Lucrecia, Yotuel and many other singers, in Bayfront Park, starting at 6 p.m.

The City of Miami reminds that admission is free and there will be a great fireworks display at midnight.

The big orange The Big Orange, which marks the last seconds of the Old Year, as it slides down the façade of the InterContinental Hotel tower, returns after three years of absence to protect public health during the coronavirus pandemic and the flu outbreak last year

The administration of the public park stressed that entry to the place with alcoholic beverages, whether in bottles or cans, nor portable refrigerators or fireworks, is not permitted.

In fact, the Miami Police announce the closure of several roads, including Biscayne Boulevard and Flagler Street, and urge the population to travel by Metro, Metromover or buses to avoid traffic congestion.

On the other hand, Miami’s small trolley-type bus service, which connects important neighborhoods of the city with the center, will operate until 2 am on Monday, January 1.

Other places

In Miami Beacha good part of Ocean Drive will be closed to traffic to enable and celebrate the occasion in various parts of the spa city.

Coral Gables celebrates the arrival of the New Year on the esplanade in front of the Biltmore Hotel.

At midnight, hundreds of fireworks light up the night.

Fort Lauderdale It also celebrates the date in various places, with live music and the always-awaited countdown of the last seconds of the year that is ending.

In Key West There is also a party, very much in the style of the Conchs. Thousands of people gather at Sunset Pier to watch a huge piece of key lime pie fall into a margarita glass at the stroke of midnight.