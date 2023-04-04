Michael Roth on “Hard but fair”: Europe needs the USA

Can Europe defend itself without the US? The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael Roth, found a clear answer to this in “Hard but fair”.

The grievances of the Bundeswehr and Germany’s ability to defend itself made “Hard but fair” moderator Louis Klamroth the topic of his show on Monday evening and wanted to know from his guests: “Ukraine is fighting, the Bundeswehr is still practicing: Does Germany have to be able to go to war?”

When Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) recently attested that the German armed forces were not capable of being defended, he fueled widespread fears. Should it come to “an offensive, brutally waged war of aggression,” the Bundeswehr would probably not be able to adequately protect the population in its own country or in an allied country. There is a lack of equipment, ammunition, personnel and much more. Klamroth discussed the consequences with his guests.

The guests:

Michael Roth (SPD), Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee

Franz Alt, peace activist

Paul Ronzheimer, “Bild” war reporter

Mariya Maksymtsiv, Ukrainian living in Germany

Ulrike Winkelmann, “taz” editor-in-chief

The longtime peace activist Franz Alt admitted that he was not entirely comfortable with the question of whether Germany could go to war. The 84-year-old recalled that the world had experienced twice in the past century in a terrible way that Germany could go to war. “It would be more important for us to be able to make peace,” the journalist said.

The social democrat Michael Roth, on the other hand, concentrated on the more recent German past. In retrospect, he acknowledged serious failures in politics and society. After Putin’s annexation of Crimea, which violated international law, people made the mistake of focusing exclusively on dialogue and forgot about their ability to defend themselves.

Europe’s defense depends on the US

“As Europeans, we have to say quite honestly and self-critically: the Americans are currently saving our ass,” said the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee bluntly. US President Biden continues to view Europe with great benevolence, but one cannot assume that this will still be the case after him.

The “taz” editor-in-chief Ulrike Winkelmann saw the time when one could rely on the USA militarily in this country already come to an end. “I’m afraid that’s over,” said the journalist. As a lesson from the last year, we must not only talk about peace, but also about the ability to defend oneself. “It’s bitter for everyone who is and was peace-moving, it’s bitter for everyone who is part of the military-critical camp,” said Winkelmann, meaning himself.

How it feels when the question of military strength is no longer theoretical, but the survival of one’s own people and one’s family depends on it, came out of the words of Mariya Maksymtsiv. Born in Lviv, the Ukrainian has been living in Hanover for a long time, where her husband is the pastor of the Ukrainian Catholic community. She keeps returning to her homeland to support her compatriots on a voluntary basis. The financial accountant’s deepest wish: a victory for Ukraine and a cup of coffee with her brother, who is currently fighting Putin’s army on the front line.

Ukrainian criticizes slow arms deliveries

Your country will not give up a single percent of its territory to the Russians, Maksymtsiv declared, adding unequivocally: “They simply have to go.” At the same time, the Ukrainian stressed how strongly and urgently she was dependent on Western support: “It’s all taking far, far too long with these arms deliveries. We need these arms.”