Mexico increased fish production in 2022

Mexico City.- Mexico reached a fishing production in 2022 of 2 million tons, which represented an annual increase of 1.2 percent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader).

Data from the Agro-Food and Fisheries Information Service (SIAP), which belongs to the federal agency, reports that the species with the greatest availability in the country are tuna and shrimp, which reached a production of 137,000 and 251,000 tons, respectively, during last year.

It should be noted that Mexico is positioned globally as the fifteenth producer of tuna and the ninth of mojarra.

On the other hand, the agency pointed out that for Easter, supply centers and markets in the country will have the supply of fish and shellfish for consumption of traditional dishes.

He explained that through more than 100 commercialized species, it is expected that the population will have a supply of products such as tuna, shrimp, trout, tilapia, octopus, sea bass, among others.

“The mojarra is another of the species with the highest consumption in the country, and in 2022 a volume of 107 thousand tons is estimated.

“2.2 percent of world production corresponded to the Mexican fishery, a figure that places the country within the first 10 places,” he explained.

La Sader recalled the high protein and nutritional content of fish and shellfish, which is why she urged its consumption this season.

“In particular, fish contain omega-3 fatty acids, nutrients that are not produced by the human body and must be obtained through food for a healthy heart and brain,” he said in a statement.