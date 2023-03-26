Microsoft launches free VMs with Windows 11 Moment 2 update



Microsoft has updated its offer to provide a free Windows 11 virtual machine for testing for a limited time. The VMs are now also available with the Windows 11 Moment 2 update and can be used until mid-June.





This is the Windows 11 Development Environment (WDE), which anyone interested can download and try out.

There are some limitations to be aware of. A valid license key is required for some Windows features. This includes the personalized settings that you cannot change with the free VM. Otherwise, the virtual machines can be used normally. Also, developer mode is enabled by default.

Update provides Moment 2 features

The update for the WDE comes very promptly after Microsoft announced it a few weeks ago. In early March, the Windows 11 development environment was updated to version 2303 based on build 22621.1265. Now users can download a newer version based on Build 22621.1413, also known as Windows 11 Moment 2 Update. The update also offers a new expiration date. If you want, you can use the virtual machine until June 14, 2023. Microsoft warns that after the expiration date, the desktop background will turn black, a constant activation notification will appear (prompting for a license key), and the virtual machine will automatically shut down once every hour. The group had done something similar in previous years and occasionally extended the test period.

The Windows development environment is available in four variants: for VMWare, Hyper-V Gen2, Parallels and VirtualBox. These virtual machines are preconfigured and do not need to be set up separately. After the initial boot of the VM, Windows 11 Enterprise SKU, Visual Studio 2022 Community Edition, Windows Subsystem for Linux, Ubuntu and Developer Mode are immediately available with no additional installations required.

Summary Microsoft is offering free Windows 11 VMs for testing for a limited time.

Windows 11 Development Environment (WDE) can be downloaded.

Some features require a valid license key.

Expiration date of the VMs: 06/14/2023, then black desktop background.

VMs available in four variants, preconfigured.

Windows 11 Enterprise SKU, Visual Studio 2022 and more preinstalled.

Extension of the test period possible.

