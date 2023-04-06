Milena Warthon recorded an emotional video with the girls of the Patapata community

Milena Warthon recorded her song Azúcar.

Milena Warthon has been making a series of presentations after representing us at the Vina del Mar Festival in Chile, where he won a Silver Gaviota with his popular song ‘Warmisitay’. This April 4, the singer offered a free concert outside the National Theater.

It may interest you: Alejandra Baigorria does not rule out dabbling in politics: “The country needs new and young people”

In this event he delivered the best of his repertoire to close the ‘Outside Fest’event held by the culture Ministry. As usual, the Gran Teatro Nacional incorporated simultaneous interpretation in Peruvian Sign Language (LSP) with the contribution of the renowned activist and communicator moises piscoya.

Milena Warthon at Outside Fest.

After this show, the singer traveled to Ayacucho to be part of ‘Sierravamos’. At the same time, she is promoting the video clip of her recent song “Azúcar”, a moving ballad in which she has shown the most vulnerable side of her, but at the same time so strong to continue on a firm foot.

It may interest you: Carolina Braedt denied rumors about Bruno Vega’s sexual orientation: “He’s not gay, please, enough”

This way, Milena Warthon surprises fans once again, with the audiovisual of his first ballad, which was recorded again in the community of ‘potato’ in Yungay-Ancash.

Here, together with the producer Vedoble with which he worked ‘Warmisitay’, The Peruvian interpreter excites her great legion of followers who today are not only in Peru but also in Chile, Bolivia, Argentina, Ecuador, Mexico, among others.

Milena Warthon recorded her song Azúcar.

“I returned to Patapata to fulfill a promise, it has been wonderful to meet again with the girls who were part of the recording of ‘Warmisitay’ and I decided that they should also be part of ‘Azúcar’, a song that is a tribute to them for everything they who inspire me and make me grow every day”, says Milena.

It may interest you: María Fe Saldaña defends herself and denies the version of Gianella Ydoña: “I feel more of a mother than anyone”

The video clip of ‘Sugar’ It is now available on YouTube, a digital platform that reaches different countries of the world where they can appreciate the majestic landscapes of our Peruvian highlands.

‘Sugar‘ is the first single by the artist that she releases after her outstanding presentation at the Festival de Viña del Mar. Through your account instagram, the singer advanced the background that motivated her to release this single. In addition, she highlighted how having been in Chilean lands changed her life.

“Sometimes I don’t want to wake up. Sugar is my new song. I composed it at a time in my life when I felt lost, heartbroken. Sometimes it happens to us that things affect us from day to day or that we get lost in the routine. I feel that way from time to time. After Viña del Mar, my life has changed in some ways. I returned to Peru and felt a unique affection, but I felt lost, I felt hurt and I still couldn’t process all the anxiety I had felt,” the singer said at the beginning.

Milena Warthon won the Viña del Mar 2023 folkloric competition with Warmisitay.

“Many times we idealize our favorite artists and we forget that they are people. Even more so in a society in which mental health is taboo and it is difficult for us to ask for help. With this song, I open up my most fragile side a little because inside me I still have that light of an eight-year-old girl, ”she said.