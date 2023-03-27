“The territory is hostile to you”: Marine Tondelier denounces the “threats” of a chamber of agriculture

The national secretary of EELV deplored the public intimidation of the president of the Lot-et-Garonne chamber of agriculture received for his trip to the department this week.

“We cannot give reason to people who have these methods.” This Monday evening on BFMTV, Marine Tondelier denounced the “threats” she received before her trip to Lot-et-Garonne on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The president of the Chamber of Agriculture of the department, Serge Bousquet-Cassagne, published a press release in which he indicates to the national secretary of Europe Ecology-The Greens that she is “not welcome” because “the territory (him) is hostile”.

“Don’t come to our house, it’s going to be bad,” he threatened in his press release co-signed with the Coordination Rurale 47 union.

The “Root of Evil”

While the elected Hénin-Beaumont had to go to Marmande, where a maternity is threatened, then to Agen and Montesquieu, Serge Bousquet-Cassagne estimated that she had “sown violence, hatred and desolation” during of the demonstration against the mega-basins of Sainte-Soline (Deux-Sèvres) and that she embodied “the root of the evil from which farmers suffer”. This is why he “watches” and “will watch” that she does not come to his “fiefdom”.

“I have always been Republican, non-violent and open in discussions”, defended Marine Tondelier who revealed on our antenna to have called the author of these threats.

“I was extremely surprised by the speech of this gentleman. I find it quite disturbing that in France we can have presidents of chambers of agriculture who speak like that to elected officials”, she then added.

Nupes elected officials strongly condemn

The national secretary of EELV very quickly received the support of members of the Nupes on social networks. “It’s unacceptable,” lamented EELV MP Sandrine Rousseau.

Ditto for his colleague Jérémie Iordannoff, deputy for Isère, who wondered: “Has the French Republic lost the stronghold of Lot-et-Garonne?”

Deputies from La France insoumise also gave their “total support” to Marine Tondelier, like Ersilia Soudais and Benjamin Lucas. The latter wrote on Twitter that the threat should “be condemned without reservation”.